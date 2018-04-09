‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teams With Stand Up To Cancer

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is teaming with American Airlines and Stand Up To Cancer with a new PSA urging fans to help fund live-saving cancer research (via PEOPLE).

The PSA, above, features Infinity War footage spliced with voice overs from stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, and Paul Bettany.

“A greater threat calls for a greater response,” Hemsworth says in the video, while Bettany adds, “When there’s a battle, bring strength.”

“When there’s a problem,” says Evans, “seek answers.”

The video includes appearances by real-life cancer survivors and fighters, and features Stand Up To Cancer Scientific Advisor Dr. Phillip A. Sharp and American Airlines Customer Service agent team member Shandra Fitzpatrick, a three-time breast cancer survivor.

Donate $25 or more to the cause and you’ll earn 10 American Airlines advantage miles for every dollar you give. Fans are encouraged to visit the official website and donate to the cause.

100% of your donation received by SU2C will support Stand Up To Cancer’s collaborative cancer research programs.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War marketing campaign carries a hefty $150 million dollar price tag — the biggest-ever for any Marvel movie.

Marvel has assembled partnerships with Coca-Cola and INFINITI in a campaign that includes Quicken Loans, Ziploc, Go-Gurt, Yoplait, Synchrony Bank, Duracell, Unilever, Quaker, Chevron, and Samsung.

Marvel’s most ambitious undertaking yet, Infinity War assembles almost all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe to stand against a universe-threatening power.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time.

The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

The expansive cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.