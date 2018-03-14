How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was Influenced by ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

The series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation may have a surprising amount of influence on Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War.

The upcoming Avengers movie is expected to bring the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe so far ot a head. In fact, the filmmakers have said that it will resolve every plot thread that has been seeded in the shared universe since the original Iron Man debuted in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige makes clear that resolution does not always mean death, and credits Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s series finale episode on influencing the way he thinks about that.

“People always will jump to that,” Feige says of a character’s story concluding with death. “That’s not necessarily what we’re talking about. I talk a lot, because I’m a big-ass nerd, about Star Trek: The Next Generation, ‘All Good Things.’ That to me is one of the best series finales ever. That wasn’t about death. Picard went and played poker with the crew, something he should have done a long time ago, right?”

Feige is making clear that there are other ways to resolve the stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes beside killing them all off. This isn’t the only way the only way that Star Trek has influenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Feige has previously revealed a mentality from the Star Trek movie series that has also influence his approach, specifically the how Star Trek blew up the Enterprise in its third movie, The Search for Spock.

“I had never thought of this before, but what do we do in Iron Man 3? Blow up Tony’s house, blow up all of his suits,” Feige explained. “What did we do in Captain America 3? Shatter the Avengers, shatter his relationships with Tony Stark and half of the characters that have become his present-day foundation, In every part three, we can. And we’ve blown up Asgard in this! Oh, my god, we’re one-trick ponies.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!