‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Structured As A Standalone Movie

Avengers 4 was originally titled Infinity War part 2, but that’s all changed, and now Infinity War will not simply be an opening chapter.

The new film is taking on quite a bit story wise when it comes the insanely beloved Infinity Gauntlet saga from the comics, but Infinity War co-director Joe Russo wants fans to know this will not be a two-parter cut in half scenario.

“In the way that all Marvel movies sit as a stand-alone this one’s a stand-alone,” Russo told Fandango. “You know there’s an experiment in serialized storytelling, so it certainly adds a correlation to the Avengers’ story, but it’s written in a way that all the Marvel movies have a correlation to each other. One thing that we set out from the beginning and said that we wanted to do from the beginning, was that we’d been disappointed about times we’ve sat in part one of part two films and it feels like they just took out a pair of scissors and cut the movie in half. And the first film isn’t really structured in a way where there’s a beginning, middle, and an end. It feels more set up like a first act and half of a second act for the second movie.”

While certain aspects of the story and characters will carry over from one film to the next (like the Infinity Stones for instance), Infinity War won’t feel like a prelude to another movie, but a whole film in itself.

“Avengers 3 has a beginning, middle, and a very definitive end and Avengers 4 does the same,” Russo said. “Of course, there will be elements that carry over — and elements of the [Avengers] story that carry over, but I think you’ll have a complete emotional experience in each film.”

He’s not joking about that ending part either, something Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige stressed was a focus for the next two Avengers films.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige told EW.

