‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl TV Spot Details Leak Online

It looks like we’re getting some new Avengers: Infinity War footage during the Super Bowl after all!

Just a couple of hours before NBC’s telecast of the big game between the Eagles and Patriots, a photo of the complete list of Super Bowl TV spots, trailers, and commercials was posted on Imgur. This rundown included which ads were going to debut, when they were airing, and how long they would last. Marvel fans had to stifle their screams when they saw Infinity War on the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first thing to note about the new Infinity War footage is that it will be in the form of a TV spot, meaning that it’s 30 seconds in length.

This shouldn’t some as much of a surprise to anyone. Super Bowl ads are incredibly expensive, and Disney isn’t airing the broadcast on one of its networks. Universal is airing the Super Bowl on NBC so Disney and Marvel would have had to pay up for a long trailer. So, this means one of two things will happen. Either the 30 second TV spot will be all we see from Infinity War tonight, or Marvel will air a spot that ends with “Head online to see the full trailer,” or something like that. The company has done this multiple times in the past, saving money in the process.

The other detail revealed in this leak is when the Infinity War spot will air. The list has the ads split up by different sections of the game. Disney’s Infinity War spot is listed as 21A, meaning that it will be the first ad in the 21st ad break of the game.

If you just can’t wait to see the newest footage of Marvel’s groundbreaking blockbuster, be sure to count the commercial breaks. Just like the tables in Vegas, 21 is the number you’re looking for.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4.