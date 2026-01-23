7 Weirdest Symbiotes You’ll Never See in Marvel Movies

Marvel Comics introduced the symbiotes into storylines in Secret Wars, but it took a while for them to reveal their true forms. The first symbiote in Marvel was the Venom symbiote, which debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #252 as an alien black costume that Spider-Man wore. The Secret Wars miniseries showed the origin of that alien, as Spider-Man had his costume shredded and got the black costume from a mysterious machine, without realizing it was actually an alien bonding itself to him. Three years later, it was revealed that this symbiote was named Venom, it bonded to Eddie Brock, and then more symbiotes ended up following.

No symbiote has been more popular than Venom, who has appeared in both Spider-Man movies and his own solo films. Along with Venom, symbiotes like Riot and Carnage have appeared in films, but there are many symbiotes that are too weird to ever appear in a Marvel movie.

7) Mania

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mania had a little too much going on to really work in a Marvel movie because there needs to be a lot of pieces put into place first. She was one of Flash Thompson’s students when he was a teacher. He was, at the same time, operating as Agent Venom for the U.S. government, and he ended up protecting her when Jack O’Lantern attacked. What resulted was a new symbiote bonding to her. The twist is that Venom had gone to Hell in the past, and he made a deal with Mephisto. This deal allowed the new symbiote to control demons and shoot literal hellfire. Mania might be the first symbiote that has its own demon army.

6) Venom-Red Hulk-Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Arguably, the most bizarre and complex symbiote ever to appear in Marvel Comics came in the comic where Venom ended up in Hell, which later led to Mania’s creation. However, Venom wasn’t the only character who died and ended up in the underworld realm, and the others all made deals with Mephisto as well. Mephisto’s son, Blackheart, killed them all, and after they made a deal with the devil, they got to escape. Venom gave its symbiote to Red Hulk, who was possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance, creating a Venom-Red Hulk-Ghost Rider hybrid that was very cool, but will never, ever show up in the movies.

5) Ultimate Carnage

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Ultimate Universe has given Marvel movies a lot of characters. Nick Fury was straight out of the Ultimate Comics world, and it caused Marvel to add a similar character to the Earth-616 storyline. Hawkeye was also more similar to the Ultimate Universe. However, there is almost no way that the Ultimate Universe could offer up anyone into the Venom world. Ultimate Venom was a nightmare hellscape, and Ultimate Carnage was almost as bad. This was a symbiote that Curt Conners created that soon escaped and consumed people to sustain itself. It was a humanoid monster that was a pure horror creation.

4) Raze

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Mania was able to control demons and shoot hellfire thanks to Venom’s deal with Mephisto, she isn’t the only symbiote with demonic powers. Raze also has demonically powered abilities, and she owes her existence to Carnage and the demonic entity known as the Darkhold. Raze was initially an FBI agent named Clarie Dixon who was hunting down Carnage. She messed up big time when she caused Carnage to end up connected with the Darkhold, which then bonded with Claire and turned her into Raze. Brainwashed, Raze became a horrifying creature, but the former agent regained control long enough to sacrifice herself to banish Chthon to protect the world.

3) Ultimate Venom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned with Ultimate Carnage, the Ultimate line of comics changed everything about symbiotes. Instead of an alien bonding to humans, the symbiote in the Ultimate Universe was created by Richard Parker (Peter’s dad) and Eddie Brock Sr. (Eddie’s dad) as a biosuit that would augment a person’s body. However, the suit caused the person wearing it to fall into fits of rage and anger. After bonding to Peter Parker and then Eddie Brock, it eventually found its way into Conrad Marcus. This Venom was another monstrous and horrific creature, and it actually murdered Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales’s father, before Miles finally beat it.

2) T-Rex Venom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Yes, there was a Venom horse that showed up in Venom: The Last Dance, so it is clear this could happen if there were some time-travel shenanigans involved (or the introduction of the Savage Land, which is a possibility), but that just isn’t likely to happen with Venom involved. The T-Rex Venom showed up in Old Man Logan, and it was a terrifying yet slightly absurd creation for the series. The dino chased down Old Man Logan and Old Man Hawkey in the wastelands before Old Man Black Bolt dealt with him. It was a weird and slightly awesome symbiote, but there is no way it could work in a Marvel movie.

1) Jeff the Land Shark

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The reason that this symbiote will never appear in a Marvel movie is that there is almost no chance that Jeff the Land Shark will ever make his way into anything other than animation releases. Jeff the Land Shark was created by MODOK and was cared for by Gwenpool, Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone, Kate Bishop, and others. He is a sweet and loving character, but one who will defend his friends at all costs. However, Jeff the Land Shark also has his own symbiote that remains around, often hiding in his closet among the clothes. Jeff has bonded with it more than once, but he mostly leaves it in his room and doesn’t bother to pull it out that much.

