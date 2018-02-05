‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl TV Spot Reveals Spider-Man Heads to Space

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man isn’t sticking close to the ground in Avengers: Infinity War — the just released Super Bowl TV spot sees the rookie superhero headed into space.

Spider-Man is seen clinging to the side of a mysterious extraterrestrial object, the young hero tearing off his mask as the projectile soars into the atmosphere.

The object appears to be the same cylindrical piece of alien technology first spotted in the premiere Infinity War trailer, where it was hovering ominously somewhere over New York City.

Whatever it is, it’s seen wreaking untold havoc on the city below — catching the eye of a fully alert Peter Parker and his schoolmates.

Outside the Sanctum Sanctorum in Greenwich Village, the floating whatchamacallit has Doctor Strange, Wong, Bruce Banner, and Tony Stark looking very worried and perplexed.

Spidey is seen wearing his Homecoming suit as the object ascends into space, so it’s likely he ditches the school bus, suits up, and investigates the object — only for it to climb into the skies above.

It can be assumed Peter’s encounter with the alien technology leads to his donning the Iron Spider suit, which likely has the ability to withstand foreign atmospheres (like that unknown location where Thanos is seen putting a beatdown on Spidey and Iron Man).

The first Infinity War trailer has Spider-Man leaping into action atop the spherical device, this time sporting the upgraded Iron Spider suit, which may include the external three extending arms from the comic books.

Despite being one of its stars, even actor Tom Holland knows little about Infinity War: Marvel kept the script close to the chest, giving Holland — who is notoriously loose-lipped — less opportunity to spill the beans about the highly secretive production.

“I don’t know anything about the film, if I’m honest,” Holland told ComicBook.com last summer. “I just know I’m in it.”

“The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, ‘Can I read the script?’” the 21-year-old actor recalled. “And they were like, ‘No, you’re terrible at keeping secrets.’”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4. Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker-slash-Spider-Man in the untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, out July 5, 2019.