UK Marvel Fan Has Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 100 Times

17-year-old Kieran Harvey of Staffordshire, England, has seen Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War 100 times, UNILAD reports.

“I really didn’t plan on seeing it this many times, it just sort of happened,” Harvey told UNILAD. “I go to the cinema an awful lot anyway, I saw Black Panther 30 times and so far have seen the new Deadpool 20 times.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“However Avengers just felt so different to anything I’ve ever seen before, and I just love it so much so have been going as much as I can,” said the super-fan, who just hit 100 viewings.

“As soon as the trailer was released I thought, ‘I’m going to watch this a hell of a lot,’ but I just thought I’d reach 40, maybe pushing 50, but here we are at 100, and it’s crazy.”

Harvey said he’s been able to view the blockbuster so many times because he has a limitless card, entitling him to multiple viewings.

“I’ve only missed about three days this year so far where I haven’t been at the cinema. So that cost just under £200, which isn’t bad going for the amount I should be paying on Avengers alone,” Harvey explained.

“Most of the time I’ve been by myself, I don’t know anyone who could keep up with the amount I go! However, sometimes I’ll go with my parents if they want to see it again, and I have been with friends a few times, but the majority of the time I’ve been going solo.”

Infinity War opened April 26 in the UK — meaning Harvey would have had to watch the two-and-a-half-hours-long Infinity War at least twice a day to see the movie 100 times in just 44 days.

“I’ve just been going daily, multiple times, and somehow ended up at 100 after only a month and a half of it being released. I’d look at cinema times in the morning and plan my day to see which screenings I could make it to and it seems to have escalated quite far,” Harvey said.

He explained further: “Because it’s such a huge film there were many screenings on, almost every screen was showing it so that helped me view it a lot each day – if it was only on a couple of screens, there’s no way I’d be anywhere near as high a number I am now.

“The most I’ve done in a day is four I believe, and I did four on opening day! The midnight premiere then three after college.

“I was surprised I managed to do it considering after the midnight premiere I was speechless and didn’t know what I’d just watched, it just felt crushing. But that soon changed in a matter of hours!”

Asked why he thinks Infinity War has proved so popular and successful — the film has surpassed $2 billion in worldwide box office receipts — Harvey credited directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

“They weren’t afraid to take chances, and this is in part thanks to the phenomenal writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who’ve all collaboratively crafted a legendary film, one that will go down in history as one of the best Marvel films of all time, possibly the best superhero movie of all time as well,” Harvey said.

“It’s got everything; solid action, intense story, hilarious laugh out loud moments, it’ll make you cry, grip your seat tighter, it’s just got it all and not many films can say that!”

“It’ll make you fear the next film,” Harvey said of the on-the-way Avengers 4, “but at the same time make you want to know what’s happened! [Infinity War is] truly amazing I can’t praise it enough. It’s changed my life in true honesty and I just can’t stop thinking about it every minute of the day and don’t intend to stop, it’s perfect.”

US Avengers super-fan Tony Mitchell (aka Nem) was granted an invitation to visit the Avengers 4 set during reshoots by director Joe Russo after Mitchell saw Infinity War 44 times. Mitchell was also invited to the film’s 2019 premiere after his repeat viewing habits went viral.