‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teases How SPOILER Could Still Be Alive

The Soul Stone had been one of the more mysterious factors leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, and it finally revealed itself about midway through the film. Gamora ended up being the person who knew of its location, but after she led Thanos to the stone’s location it became apparent an emotional sacrifice was needed to draw it out, and that ended up being Gamora.

Now, she looked pretty dead laying on the ground after her long fall, but a ray of hope showed itself later after on. Thanos had successfully used the power of the Gauntlet to wipe out half of humanity, and right afterward is seen in a world themed after the Soul Stone. It’s there he encounters a young Gamora, who asks him ‘what was the cost”. He says “everything”, and things segue back to the regular world.

While things are obviously different from the comics, there are still some tethers to the original material, and that includes the Soul Stone. In the comics that stone is held by Adam Warlock, and the stone itself has a weird world within it that he resides in from time to time. If that’s the case, the presence of young Gamora could indicate she is still alive in the Soul Stone world, despite her physical body being killed.

If she can be transported into the stone, then she could also theoretically be transported out of it right? It’s at least a theory.

There’s also one more theory revolving around the Soul Stone. What if Gamora isn’t actually trapped inside of it but is the stone herself now? Giving up someone to call on the power of it could suggest it uses the soul of the sacrificed to create the stone. If that’s the case, Gamora could be the key to depriving Thanos of the stone and setting things back the way they were.

These are just theories of course, but it does seem like Marvel is hinting by film’s end that Gamora’s story is not completely over, and we can’t wait to see how things actually play out in Avengers 4.

