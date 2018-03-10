‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Says Thanos Has the “Capacity to Love”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spend more than six years building Thanos as the ultimate villain of the franchise, teasing an evil monster that will stop at nothing to destroy the universe. However, it looks like Avengers: Infinity War will show another side to the Mad Titan.

Josh Brolin, who portrays Thanos in the film, spoke with EW about his character in the movie. He revealed that, while Thanos is most certainly evil, the guy actually has more going on behind that big purple head than you might think.

“Yeah. I do think he does,” Brolin replied when asked whether or not Thanos feels any affection for his children. “When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

This may sound like a surprise to most, especially considering the horrific stories Gamora and Nebula, but Thanos is going to be a villain that fans will connect with to some degree. EW revealed in the Brolin interview that Thanos is actually the “central focus” of Infinity War, and that the film will show his younger years. Fans will get to see how his home planet (Titan) was destroyed, and why that event turned him into the monster he is today.

People have spent a lot of years complaining about the villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between Black Panther‘s Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Thanos, it sounds like those complaints might be laid to rest once and for all.

Are you excited to see Thanos take on the Avengers when Infinity War hits theaters on April 27? Let us know in the comments!

