‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Reveals What Savage Things Thanos Would Do in Real Life

Fans are just days away from seeing what Thanos is capable of in Avengers: Infinity War, and it sounds like his tyranny could extend into the real world in some pretty creative ways.

In an interview with KING 5’s Kim Holcomb, Josh Brolin was asked just how villainous of a character Thanos is — with the help of some real world examples. While Brolin couldn’t get into the spoilers of Infinity War, he hinted that Thanos is so evil that he would be willing to do several different things — including stealing the last piece of pizza at a pizza party.

“Yes, he’s rude like that.” Brolin revealed. “He’s selfish, he’s rude, he’s self-involved. He’s in his own bubble. He will always eat the first and last piece of pizza.”

Brolin was then asked if Thanos would be the last person to merge onto a street and cut off a line of cars — something that he answered very confidently.

“Without an indicator.” Brolin continued. “Yep. He might stick his gauntlet out the window.”

But when it comes to one of the biggest social faux pas – ignoring someone’s text, only to respond to it days later – Brolin said that the Mad Titan would approach things in a different way.

“No, he would respond, but he would respond in a way as if you hadn’t written the text, and like he was writing you the text for the first time.” Brolin joked. “He always has to be the instigator.”

Unanswered texts and unclaimed pieces of pizza aside, it sounds like Thanos will do some pretty dangerous things within Infinity War, almost as soon as the movie begins.

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased during an appearance late last year. “Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

According to the film’s co-director, Anthony Russo, the ultimate goal is to turn Thanos into a pretty major Big Bad, who theoretically could put other iconic movie villains to shame.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Anthony Russo explained during a set visit last year. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.