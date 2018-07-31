‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Has Heart-to-Heart With Gamora in Deleted Scene

Thanos and Gamora shared some amazing sequences together in Avengers: Infinity War, but a new deleted scene reveals one conversation that didn’t make it to the big screen.

The scene in question occurs at Thanos‘ palace in front of his throne as he talks to Gamora. It starts out with a new segment that hasn’t been completely finished yet in post-production but shows an armored Thanos sitting on the throne while a different looking Gamora brings him their latest conquest. This Gamora is happy to be serving Thanos and looks different than the normal version, but it isn’t long before the real Gamora exposes this for a reality warping scam.

The two talk back and forth a bit until Thanos reveals that he let Gamora leave in the first place.

“I never wanted to force you into anything,”Thanos says. “That’s why when you left me all those years ago, I allowed it. You haven’t been under the impression that you escaped? Daughter, I raised you so much smarter than that.”

At this point, Gamora walks forward and says “I’m not your daughter. You didn’t raise me you kidnapped me, orphaned me, and imprisoned me. Everything I hate about myself comes from you.”

