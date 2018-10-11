Marvel Fan Notices Thanos’ Hair Actually Grows Throughout ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans are leaving no stone unturned leading up to Avengers 4, and the latest detail might just boil down to a few pixels.

Reddit user OblivionCv3 recently pointed out one small fact about Thanos (Josh Brolin) — that his hair appears to grow a bit in between his first and last scenes in the film. You can check out a side-by-side comparison below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, it could be argued that Thanos might just be covered in dirt in the final scenes of Infinity War, but the notion that even Mad Titans need to maintain a bald head is kind of an interesting way.

In the long run, Thanos’ hair growing is definitely one of the least consequential things he does in Infinity War, considering the whole “snap away half the universe” thing.

“People have asked us why Thanos didn’t just use the stones to double the resources in the universe, since clearly he has not,” co-director Joe Russo said on the Avengers: Infinity War commentary track.

“No, it’s about free will,” screenwriter Stephen McFeely said. “That doesn’t solve their problem. We’re just gonna get there millions of years from now. And this is an opportunity for people to get it right. And he trusts them.”

Either way, it’s hard to deny the impact that Thanos’ choice had, especially with regards to the various MCU characters that got “snapped”.

“In terms of our choices about who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, you know it was very story focused,” Anthony Russo said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film. “How do we pay off each individual character’s storyline most profoundly? The first person to go is Bucky Barnes, and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. You know we’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, who’s number one mission in life is to protect the king. She watches the King go in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonate.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.