‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Sculpted in Amazing Timelapse Video

Avengers: Infinity War is still a month and some change away, but fans are already expressing their excitement for the film – and its villain – in some pretty creative ways.

Youtuber Steven Richter recently shared a timelapse video of him sculpting a bust of Thanos (Josh Brolin), as he is expected to be seen in Infinity War. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is pretty interesting to see – especially in the early portions, where Thanos looks like a cross between The Thing and early test animation for Monsters Inc.. As the video goes on, Thanos gets more of his defining features, from that ever-mysterious scar on his face to his distinctly purple hue. The end result of the mini bust looks like it jumped right off of the screen of Infinity War, with Thanos even donning pieces of his awesome suit of armor.

Thanos’ role in Infinity War – and his appearance in the film’s first trailer – has been a pretty frequent topic of conversation amongst Marvel fans. Early shots of the Mad Titan in the trailer provoked fans to photoshop hats onto him and compare him to everyone from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison. In the months since, subsequent looks at Thanos have gotten fans more excited – and fan-made videos like this certainly illustrate how effective his look is.

Fans are excited to see what exactly Thanos brings to Infinity War, after so many years of sporadic appearances from him throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Infinity War will provide more insight into why Thanos is doing what he is in the process.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” Feige confirmed during a recent interview. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

But despite that crusade sounding somewhat noble, fans can expect Thanos to create quite a bit of trouble for Earth’s mightiest heroes, almost as soon as the film begins.

“We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver.” Feige said during a convention appearance late last year. “So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Are you excited to see what Thanos is capable of in Infinity War? Sound off in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.