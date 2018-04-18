‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Strikes in New TV Spot

Thanos shows his strength in the latest television spot for Avengers: Infinity War.

The new TV spot is foreboding as it shows Thanos using his cosmic power in battle.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War have described Thanos as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s version of one of the most iconic film villains of all time, Darth Vader from Star Wars.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” co-director Anthony Russo said during a press visit to the film’s set. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

During a separate interview, co-director Joe Russo said, “The stakes are incredibly high. I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners. I think the audience needs to be prepared when they go see these movies.”

That said, Thanos isn’t just a killing machine, as Josh Brolin, the actor who plays the character in the film, explained.

“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolve, God I wish I could tell you,” Brolin told EW. “I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three-quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously, he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

The ability to portray that emotion is part of why the Russos cast Brolin in the role.

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” Anthony Russo said. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things. Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.