First Look at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Movie Theater Product

Disney and Marvel are going all out to promote Avengers: Infinity War, and that includes a full-court press within movie theaters.

Instagram account the_geek_power shared a promotional photo of some of the promotional theater supplies that will be coming to theaters showing Avengers: Infinity War.

These include branded cups and popcorn bags and buckets featuring the stars of the Avengers films, as well as keychains and other collectibles featuring the logos for the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man and more. Take a look below.

Avengers: Infinity War will bring the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together with new allies to defend Earth for invasion by Thanos and the Black Order. The film’s possible runtime was recently revealed and, if accurate, would make Avengers: Infinity War the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

That Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s biggest superhero epic yet should probably come as no surprise to Marvel Studios fans. After all, between Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel, the filmmakers have promised that every plot thread since the first Iron Man movie will have a payoff.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th.