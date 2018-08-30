‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theory Claims One Character Was Killed and Already Brought Back to Life

Marvel fans are waiting anxiously to see how Avengers 4 will bring some of their favorite heroes back to life, after Thanos’ snap annihilated quite a few of them. Spider-Man, Black Panther, Groot, and so many more were swept away during this one, tragic event.

According to a new fan theory however, one hero was actually killed in Infinity War and has already been brought back to life. That hero? None other than Captain America himself.

A Reddit user by the name of commander_wong posted this theory online this week, claiming that Captain America was killed by Thanos during the battle of Wakanda.

“Thanos ended his short battle with Cap with a punch to the back of the head,” the theory states. “Many wondered how Cap recovered in mere seconds from a punch that even took out the Hulk and the most logical explanation is that he didn’t As Thanos used the Time Stone to bring Vision back, the surroundings also reverted: Natasha was no longer trapped under pillars of stone, Bruce was no longer fused to a rock, and Cap showed no signs of injuries from a blow that should’ve easily killed him.”

This is definitely a solid theory, and it gives a logical reason for Captain America’s resurgence at the end of the movie. But there is one glaring issue with the theory that we need to take into account before we start thinking too much about it.

Does it matter?

Whether Captain America got punched and got back up, or he was brought back to life quickly after death, the result is still the same. Steve Rogers is alive for the Snappening, and he makes the cut to survive along with half of the universe. He also loses his best friend in the process.

This theory, while cool to think about, doesn’t affect Captain America, or the future of the MCU, in the slightest way.

What do you think about this new fan theory? Do you have any other ideas about Avengers: Infinity War that you haven’t seen floating around yet? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.