Entire ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Third Act Is Set in Wakanda

If you enjoyed the sights, sounds, and inhabitants of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther, you’re about to love what’s coming in Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailers for the upcoming blockbuster, which includes just about every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have teased that at least one major battle in the movie will take place in Wakanda. However, according to studio head Kevin Feige, the powerful African nation has a much bigger role in Infinity War than we thought.

During an interview with EW, Feige revealed that the entire third act of Infinity War will take place in Wakanda. This is how the studio head responded when asked about Black Panther‘s influence on the production of Infinity War:

“That’s the grand Marvel Studios/MCU tradition of just being all in, right? All in on stuff we believe in, before the audience tells us what they think. You’ve heard us talk ad nauseam about the fact that we were in production on Avengers before either Thor or Captain America was released. Same thing with the whole third act of Infinity War being in Wakanda.”

As the interview continued, Feige went on to say that Wakanda will be somewhat of an “anchor” for the MCU going forward.

“Anchor point is a good way of [describing] it, particularly as some of our other anchor points, Asgard for instance, are gone.”

Of course, Asgard was destroyed at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, which means it won’t be featured in the MCU in the future. Wakanda however, is very much alive and well, and fans can’t wait to see more from that location.

Not only will the third act of Infinity War take place in Wakanda, but the country is actually key to the plot of the movie. Vision houses the one of the Infinity Stones in his head, and the armies of Thanos have come to Earth to take it. Captain America and Black Panther are doing everything they can to protect the stone and they decide to make their last stand in Wakanda.

“Cap makes the decision to bring [Vision] here to Wakanda,” director Anthony Russo told EW. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

Are you excited to see more from Wakanda when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27? Let us know in the comments below!

