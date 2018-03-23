‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Big Worry About Thor In The Movie

Rolling into Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth wanted to make sure the Thor he and Taika Waititi crafted in their Ragnarok movie was present for the ensemble.

“I came into this and called Joe and Anthony and said, ‘Look, don’t write me the old Thor, we’ve got a new Thor now,’” Hemsworth told New.com.au. When the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, told him the Thor they were directing would be something new, Hemsworth initially insisted it should not be. “I was like ‘no, no, no’ and I was really protective of what I’d created with Taika.”

Hemsworth came around to some of the changes, though, when he realized the threat of Thanos was enough to alter the God of Thunder’s perspective. “They then said, ‘No this is a whole different thing; Thor’s never faced something like this, never been a part of this large and ensemble,’” Hemsworth said. “I think for our characters it was difficult but for me a hugely exciting adventure.”

Looking back at The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hemsworth felt like he had more to offer the ensemble films than he gave to the first two. “I felt stuck about what I was giving there and felt like I probably wasn’t bringing my portion to it as much as I could have,” Hemsworth said. “For me, I’ve loved this experience because I’ve felt a little more confidence to try new things or kinda say maybe my opinion has some value and put it forward.”

Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr says Hemsworth “knocked it out of the park” with Thor: Ragnarok, admitting it is “such a departure” from the Thor fans knew in the past. “He can carry the funny and the deep and the character all at the same time,” Downey Jr said.

“I’m crazy about that movie because what you and Taika did, for me, is so fresh,” Hemsworth adds. “It gave me faith again because you wonder, when’s this whole genre going to burn out? No time soon, thanks to these guys.”

While Hemsworth wasn't present for ComicBook.com's visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the actor will ultimately be a part of the sequence which follows the Wakandan introduction witnessed. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.