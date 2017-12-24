Does Thor Get His Eye Back in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Marvel Studios latest film set up the events of Avengers: Infinity War in a major way, but it also had some huge ramifications for the God of Thunder.

But even though the new King of Asgard lost his eye in Thor: Ragnarok, he might be in for a bit of healing before the end of his fight against Thanos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With less than five months before the premiere of Marvel’s next epic crossover event, the hype machine is begging to gain some momentum as we start to see new merchandise for the film. But a t-shirt featuring many of the heroes set to take on the Mad Titan might herald some good fortune for Thor.

Check out the image below:

Notice anything different about the short-haired God of Thunder? Maybe the fact that he has two eyes intact?

During his fight with Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, his sister ended up cutting one of his eyes out of his head, leaving him looking a little bit more like Odin. By the movie’s end, he even had one of those nifty, strapless eyepatches just like his father.

That eyepatch was even shown in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer — at first when Thor is messing with some weird, space forge thingy, and again at then end when he meets the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But this t-shirt shows him clearly with both eyes. So either this is a simple marketing mistake, perhaps commissioned before the injury in Thor: Ragnarok became common knowledge, or it hints at the Thor regaining that missing body part.

While we do enjoy the new look for Thor (it makes him look more wise!), it would also be nice to see a reversal of fortune for the character. After all, he’s in for a rough time as the new King of Asgard, considering Thanos’ imminent arrival.

The Infinity War shirt is also a good reminder of how epic the movie will be. Seeing Spider-Man and Doctor Strange alongside the Avengers and the Guardians only serves to raise the hype levels for the new film.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters May 4, 2018.