Thor Will Be Pivotal After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Even though Asgard was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder’s future is expected to continue past Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Chris Hemsworth has expressed some reservations about continuing in the role, but directors Anthony and Joe Russo have expressed excitement for Thor‘s role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com spoke with co-director Joe Russo on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, where he confirmed the Asgardian’s role in the future of the MCU, and how he and his brother enjoy the new take on the character established by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

“I think between Ragnarok and this film, I think Thor has a really, really compelling arc,” said Russo. “I think he’s a pretty fascinating character, and I think he’s going to jump to the forefront of people’s mind, as a pivotal Marvel character, after Ragnarok and this.”

Despite the destruction of their homeworld, the Asgardian population survived due to the efforts of their new king and his allies. Many fans have wondered if Thor would continue to play a role in the MCU after Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel. Russo seems adamant that he will, and enjoys the new comedic take on the character.

“We grew up executing projects that were in a similar vein as Taika’s sensibility. Arrested Development, Community,” said Russo. “We jive very well with Taika, and with the direction he’s taking that character in. I think that we always want and desire, as filmmakers, pathos as well, out of our characters. We find that humor and pathos in combination create a more profound experience for you. I think that Taika has done that very well in Ragnarok. We now get to take Thor on a really compelling journey.”

It looks like the character could suffer some major losses as king of the remaining Asgardian population when Avengers: Infinity War picks up, which will put him on a path to find a new weapon with the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

We’ll see how the God of Thunder fares in the battle against Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

