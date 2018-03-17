The Internet Reacts to Thor’s New Weapon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As the release of Avengers: Infinity War looms closer, fans are gradually getting more information about what to expect. And the newest development has earned a somewhat mixed response amongst fans.

A recent post on Reddit gave fans a look a Thor’s new hammer, something that has been speculated about since Mjolnir was destroyed in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You can check out the post below.

From musing about the general design of the hammer, to musing about the potential of a Beta Ray Bill easter egg, to speculating if a certain Guardians of the Galaxy member has something to do with its design, the hammer has drummed up quite a reaction online. Here’s a round-up of those responses.

@hernanjc

Thor’s new hammer looks kinda cool but the wood for the handle…*gasp*…could it be made out of Groot?!?! ?#Avengers #InfinityWar — Hernán J. Colón (@hernanjc) February 12, 2018

@SageTerrence

Thor isn’t wielding Jarnbjorn. I’m over it now. — ?️lack History Month (@SageTerrence) February 12, 2018

@TristanAngell

AYEEE SO Thor’s new weapon in infinity war is going to be the hammer stormbreaker that beta ray bill uses in the comics i wonder if we are going to get a cameo for beta ray bill ? — Mike litoris (@TristanAngell) February 12, 2018

@EVComedy

I suppose “Jarnbjorn” is a little trickier to say than “Stormbreaker” — Evan Ragnarok (@EVComedy) February 12, 2018

@puppycat516

Thor’s new “hammer” isn’t even a “hammer” ITS A FRICK FRACKING AXE — ?~? (@puppycat516) February 14, 2018

@kitty_voodoo

So I officially don’t like the look of Cap’s new shield or Thor’s new hammer. Meh. #BringBackMewMew https://t.co/EVdNPma74G — Kitty Noir (@kitty_voodoo) February 14, 2018

@TeamDowney1965

@CaptainDosm

Sure Thor, your new hammer/axe for Infinity War is cool but its no Shotgun Axe. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/0Wlm2WdBCd — DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) February 13, 2018

@thesoundsage

Thor’s new hammer in the “Infinity War” might be made of Groot? pic.twitter.com/dtCS4wdfla — Jose, The Sound Sage (@thesoundsage) February 13, 2018

