The Internet Reacts to Thor’s New Weapon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As the release of Avengers: Infinity War looms closer, fans are gradually getting more information about what to expect. And the newest development has earned a somewhat mixed response amongst fans.
A recent post on Reddit gave fans a look a Thor’s new hammer, something that has been speculated about since Mjolnir was destroyed in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You can check out the post below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
New look at Thor and his weapon via promo art/merchandise…(Possible Infinity War spoilers) from r/marvelstudios
From musing about the general design of the hammer, to musing about the potential of a Beta Ray Bill easter egg, to speculating if a certain Guardians of the Galaxy member has something to do with its design, the hammer has drummed up quite a reaction online. Here’s a round-up of those responses.
@hernanjc
Thor’s new hammer looks kinda cool but the wood for the handle…*gasp*…could it be made out of Groot?!?! ?#Avengers #InfinityWar— Hernán J. Colón (@hernanjc) February 12, 2018
@SageTerrence
Thor isn’t wielding Jarnbjorn. I’m over it now.— ?️lack History Month (@SageTerrence) February 12, 2018
@TristanAngell
AYEEE SO Thor’s new weapon in infinity war is going to be the hammer stormbreaker that beta ray bill uses in the comics i wonder if we are going to get a cameo for beta ray bill ?— Mike litoris (@TristanAngell) February 12, 2018
@EVComedy
I suppose “Jarnbjorn” is a little trickier to say than “Stormbreaker”— Evan Ragnarok (@EVComedy) February 12, 2018
@puppycat516
Thor’s new “hammer” isn’t even a “hammer” ITS A FRICK FRACKING AXE— ?~? (@puppycat516) February 14, 2018
@kitty_voodoo
So I officially don’t like the look of Cap’s new shield or Thor’s new hammer. Meh. #BringBackMewMew https://t.co/EVdNPma74G— Kitty Noir (@kitty_voodoo) February 14, 2018
@TeamDowney1965
This is not a hammer, but an ax ?#Thor #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/fDcHLxIJ5c— #Team Downey (@TeamDowney1965) February 12, 2018
@CaptainDosm
Sure Thor, your new hammer/axe for Infinity War is cool but its no Shotgun Axe. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/0Wlm2WdBCd— DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) February 13, 2018
@thesoundsage
Thor’s new hammer in the “Infinity War” might be made of Groot? pic.twitter.com/dtCS4wdfla— Jose, The Sound Sage (@thesoundsage) February 13, 2018
@heath_laws
Find someone who will pay as much attention to you & notices your intricacies as much as Marvel fans discussing Thor’s hammer in Avengers: Infinity War. #ValentinesDay— Heath Laws (@heath_laws) February 13, 2018