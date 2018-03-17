Marvel

The Internet Reacts to Thor’s New Weapon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As the release of Avengers: Infinity War looms closer, fans are gradually getting more information about what to expect. And the newest development has earned a somewhat mixed response amongst fans.

A recent post on Reddit gave fans a look a Thor’s new hammer, something that has been speculated about since Mjolnir was destroyed in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You can check out the post below.

New look at Thor and his weapon via promo art/merchandise…(Possible Infinity War spoilers) from r/marvelstudios

From musing about the general design of the hammer, to musing about the potential of a Beta Ray Bill easter egg, to speculating if a certain Guardians of the Galaxy member has something to do with its design, the hammer has drummed up quite a reaction online. Here’s a round-up of those responses.

