‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets Now on Sale

Congratulations! You are now officially one step closer to seeing Avengers: Infinity War.

A movie ten years in the making, Infinity War is hitting theaters in just over one month, bowing around the globe on April 27. As of this morning, you can buy tickets to the movie right here on Fandango, or from specific theater chains themselves, like Regal or AMC.

The presale tickets have been a big selling point for Marvel Studios thus far in 2018. Black Panther quickly sold on in theaters around the country as soon as the tickets went on sale earlier this year. The film went on to break multiple records for Fandango.

Of course, being arguably the biggest movie event in cinematic history, you can imagine that Infinity War would beat some, if not all of those records.

The announcement that tickets were officially made on Friday morning, the same day as the release of the full-length trailer, which fans have been begging for for months on end.

Infinity War marks the first of two films representing the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was shot together with Avengers 4, which will be the final chapter of the saga for many of the original characters, and will hit theaters next May.

Tickets for Infinity War are on sale now, be sure to buy them before they’re all gone! The movie is hitting theaters on April 27 around the world.

