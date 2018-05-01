Watch a Supercut of Benedict Cumberbatch Stopping Tom Holland’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers

Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters, and that means that spoilers are plentiful for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. But before its release, there was a real risk of leaks, especially from the walking spoiler factory that is Tom Holland. Now, someone has put together a supercut of Benedict Cumberbatch’s efforts at stopping Holland from spilling secrets.

Shared on Twitter, the video is only thirty seconds long, but packs in moments from four interviews in which Holland almost gives too much away only for Cumberbatch to shut things down with whatever tools available to him. You can check it out below.

benedict preventing tom from leaking spoilers: a thrilling saga 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VyIdKTTeA4 — captain* (@iamgeekingout) April 30, 2018

As you can see, Cumberbatch had to go to some hilarious extremes to keep things under wraps. From interrupting Holland so he couldn’t answer a question all the way through to singing what sounds like the tune to “Deck the Halls”, it’s clear in this supercut that Cumberbatch had to do some creative gymnastics to keep Holland silent and rightly so. Holland has a terrible reputation for being among the worst at keeping Marvel secrets with only Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo potentially worse with spoilers. Ruffalo infamously live-streamed around twenty minutes of Thor: Ragnarok during that film’s red-carpet premiere last year, a move that he thought for sure would get him fired.

However, just because Cumberbatch managed to keep Holland’s mouth shut during the press tour, there was no stopping the Spider-Man actor from ruining things for audiences at a screening of Infinity War. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo appeared at Arc Light Cinemas Hollywood alongside Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige and some fan favorites from the cast for a screening of the film and Holland sort of spoiled things with just two little words.

Fortunately, Holland’s spoiler was relatively small in that it required a little bit of context to explain — context we’re not going to give you here just in case you’re avoiding spoilers, by the way — but it for those who put things together it was likely a huge reveal, big enough to confirm Holland’s status as master of spoilers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will be interesting to see what lengths Cumberbatch goes to stop Holland from ruining Avengers 4. Maybe showtunes next time?

