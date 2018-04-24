Tom Holland Let His Friends Try on the Spider-Man Costume

A big part of bringing the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life is the costumes. While fans of the comic books may know many details about characters in the MCU, even the most casual fan can readily identify iconic heroes such as Iron Man and Spider-Man based on their costumes alone. And when it comes to the Spider-Man costume, Tom Holland has let his friends try it on.

Speaking with Kjersti Flaa of Flaawsome Talk as part of press for Avengers: Infinity War, Holland revealed that he’s tried to dress a few people in his iconic Spider-Man costume — including his brother and a friend.

“I tried to put my brother in the Spider-Man costume and it fit, but it was a bit baggy then I tried to put my friend in it and we couldn’t do it up because he was too big,” Holland said.

Holland went on to explain that it wasn’t a situation where he just had spare costumes lying around at home. Instead, they were just having a bit of fun on a plane.

“I don’t have them at home,” he clarified. “We were flying to somewhere on the press tour for Spider-Man 1 [Spider-Man: Homecoming] and I was wearing this costume onto the plane for some reason … it was a private plane and it was ’cause I came straight form a children’s hospital and we had to get to the next place and they let me with the suit so naturally I was like ‘do you guys want to try it on?’”

And Holland captured video of that Spider-Man fashion show. The actor posted it to his Instagram last summer showing off just how the costume fit differently on the others. You can check that out below.

Of course, the Spider-Man suit Holland wore for Spider-Man: Homecoming is quite different from what he wears in Avengers: Infinity War. In the film, Spider-Man will be seen in the Iron Spider suit, but as Holland told ComicBook.com, the suit doesn’t actually exist in real life.

“It doesn’t actually exist in real life,” Holland said. “I never actually wore an Iron Spider suit. I wore a mo-cap suit because the suit has capabilities and things that we just can’t recreate in real world. Also, I don’t know if they finalized the design yet and how they wanted it to look on screen so when they do it in a mo-cap suit they have the luxury of changing whatever they want, however they want.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018

