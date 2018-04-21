Marvel

The Internet Reacts To Tom Holland Thinking ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Was About Cars

We’ve all accidentally offered the incorrect response to a question, such as a responding to, “What’s up?” with a “Pretty good.” Most of us suffer some slight embarrassment and move on with our lives, but when you make a mental slip-up and are a hugely famous celebrity, however, everyone on the internet begins to make fun of you, as is the case with Tom Holland instinctively reacting to a question about RuPaul’s Drag Race by offering an answer about cars.

While a guest on Absolute Radio alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Holland was tasked with deciding who would win RuPaul’s drag queen competitive series between Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, or Bradley Cooper. Holland replied, “I think Downey would win at Drag Race because he has the fastest cars.” Luckily, Cumberbatch was able to get his co-star’s brain back on track, noting, “Aaah… it’s not that kind of Drag Race. RuPaul, man.” After realizing what show the host was actually talking about, Holland exclaimed, “Oh yes… I do know what that is!”

Sadly, it was too late for Holland, as the internet was quick to poke fun at the actor and his mental mix-up. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the confusion!

