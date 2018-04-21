The Internet Reacts To Tom Holland Thinking ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Was About Cars

We’ve all accidentally offered the incorrect response to a question, such as a responding to, “What’s up?” with a “Pretty good.” Most of us suffer some slight embarrassment and move on with our lives, but when you make a mental slip-up and are a hugely famous celebrity, however, everyone on the internet begins to make fun of you, as is the case with Tom Holland instinctively reacting to a question about RuPaul’s Drag Race by offering an answer about cars.

While a guest on Absolute Radio alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Holland was tasked with deciding who would win RuPaul’s drag queen competitive series between Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, or Bradley Cooper. Holland replied, “I think Downey would win at Drag Race because he has the fastest cars.” Luckily, Cumberbatch was able to get his co-star’s brain back on track, noting, “Aaah… it’s not that kind of Drag Race. RuPaul, man.” After realizing what show the host was actually talking about, Holland exclaimed, “Oh yes… I do know what that is!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, it was too late for Holland, as the internet was quick to poke fun at the actor and his mental mix-up. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the confusion!

@holloser

Y’ALL BETTER COME COLLECT Y’ALLS SPIDEY BOY pic.twitter.com/z3rV6aLGbe — sarah (@holloser) April 19, 2018

@Iukewan

the most shocking thing to come out of the infinity war press tour so far is benedict knowing what rupaul’s drag race is and tom holland having no idea — bonky burns (@Iukewan) April 20, 2018

@luckypizzadog

whenever i’m sad i think about tom holland straight up saying RDJ HAS THE FASTEST CARS when asked about who would win rupaul’s drag race — Liz (@luckypizzadog) April 20, 2018

@TomHolland1996

“Who would win RuPaul’s Drag Race?” I can’t stop laughing at @TomHolland1996‘s answer… he’s so cute tho hahaha Benedict “Get with the program” ???? “He has the fastest cars” #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/yVlwuuA88E — Carine (@CarineAOliveira) April 19, 2018

@SpideyMichelle1

Someone better educate Tom Holland on Rupaul’s Drag Race immediately — Princess Shuri from Queens (@SpideyMichelle1) April 19, 2018

@gayngeIic

I’m disowning Tom Holland because he thought RuPaul’s Drag Race was about cars. You’re no son of mine — merely a little blue baby icicle (@gayngeIic) April 19, 2018

@guydolbey

the only thing more disappointing than Tom Holland not even knowing what drag race is is the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch does — Guy (@guydolbey) April 19, 2018

@Cumberchicken

Now has distinct visual of Tom Holland going to a ‘Drag Race’ themed party in a little racing outfit, looking at all the wigs and high heels and going: “Where are the cars?” — Cumberchicken (@Cumberchicken) April 18, 2018

@artxdeco

I’ll watch drag race if any of the contestants are half as good as Tom Holland was in that Umbrella lip sync battle — poe (@artxdeco) April 20, 2018

@dangbenedict