Tom Holland Thought His ‘Avengers’ Space Scenes Were Part of a Fake Script

It’s no secret that Tom Holland has had some slip-ups when it comes to spoiling things. Holland’s accidental spoiling of Avengers: Infinity War is something that directors The Russo Brothers went to extraordinary lengths to prevent including fake scripts. Now, though, Holland reveals that something he thought was fake ended up being very real.

Holland appeared with some of his Infinity War co-stars as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Infinity War week and he revealed that when it came to Spider-Man going into space, he thought he was reading a fake scene.

“I heard the rumor about the fake script stuff and I was reading what I thought was a fake script because it was like ‘Spider-Man’s in space!’ so I didn’t finish it, but I found out it was real,” Holland said.

As fans have seen in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, there is a moment where Spider-Man, sans mask, appears to be headed into space as he clings to the side of Thanos’ Q-ship. In the trailer, things don’t look great for the hero as he appears to get light-headed and falls backwards as the ship rises higher into the sky. The intense-looking scene definitely seems like something that would be unlikely for a hero more accustomed to adventures a little closer to street-level.

While the scene ended up being real, even the Russos have confirmed that Holland got fake scripts and scenes. Joe Russo told BBC Radio Scotland that the script given to the Spider-Man star wasn’t just fake, it was very fake.

“Tom’s had a couple of slip ups in the past, he’s on the black list now,” Russo said. “We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.”

Of course, Holland wasn’t the only person kept in the dark. The entire cast was as well so it’s likely that many of the stars saw things in their scripts that they might have initially thought were fake.

“They were all kept in the dark,” Russo explained. “They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they’re coming from and where they’re going. A lot of it is relationship-based so it’s just about behaving truthfully when they’re on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There’s no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.”

Fans will find out very soon Thanos’ overall goal. Avengers: Infinity War‘s world premiere was last night in Hollywood and the movie officially opens in theaters Friday, April 27.