Marvel Stars Show Off ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Toys For Children’s Hospitals

The Avengers have assembled as real life heroes, bringing toys and joy to boys and girls in children’s hospitals around the country.

As a part of the Hero Acts Initiative, Avengers: Infinity War stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and Sebastian Stan carried boxes of toys and collectibles themed around the upcoming blockbuster film to kids in these hospitals. “How about these cool Infinity War toys?” Downey Jr. wrote in a tweet. “Next stop: children’s hospitals for Marvel’s Hero Acts Initiative!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Downey Jr.’s tweet and photo below!

How about these cool #InfinityWar toys? Next stop: children’s hospitals for Marvel’s #HeroActs Initiative! (📸: Jimmy Rich) pic.twitter.com/RYwiVKJuKk — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) February 28, 2018

Holland burst into the hospital with loads of Avengers: Infinity War toys, including a stack of Spider-Man Funko POP! figures, to give to the kids. @speedymarvels posted some of the photos on Twitter, writing, “Am I crying? More likely than you think.”

tom holland buying his own funko’s and giving them to the children and visiting the children’s hospital during his free time? am i crying? more likely than u think pic.twitter.com/R2x4OGBtS1 — jules hasn’t seen black panther (@speedymarvels) March 2, 2018

The Winter Soldier himself did some good this week, as well. Stan head over to Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital to deliver some LEGO sets, Legends figures, and more to the kids there.

Sebastian Stan visiting Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital as a part of @MarvelStudios’s #HeroActs campaign. I’m so proud to be a part of a fandom that’s full of superheroes – both on the screen and off. pic.twitter.com/2NrQMybNPb — Ashlee (@BelieveMeAshlee) March 2, 2018

Other actors are taking part in the initiative, as well. Each cast member received the Hero Acts box of Infinity War goods and will be delivering it to children’s hospitals. Below are a few more posts.

Avengers: Infinity War aims to bring together every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a connection between the Avengers characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy finally having been revealed in the film’s first trailer. With Thanos attempting to assemble the Infinity Stones, the synopsis’ tease of the “deadliest showdown” could wreak havoc on characters from all ends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spectrum.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.