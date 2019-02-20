Epic ‘Avengers’ Toy Photo Imagines Doctor Strange as a Mechanical Fortune Teller

Marvel fans are getting pretty creative while waiting for Avengers: Endgame, and a new fan-made photo is certainly no exception.

Instagram user Noserain recently shared a series of photos, which put a twist on the Avengers: Infinity War scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is envisioning all of the possible outcomes against Thanos. The photos are staged so that Strange looks like he’s doing so from a Big-esque fortune teller booth, as the other Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy look on in confusion.

While Doctor Strange was among the heroes who were “dusted” out of thin air at the end of Infinity War, an increasing number of theories have suggested that him seeing all of these possible futures could play a significant role in Endgame. But it certainly sounds like Cumberbatch is playing coy about the role he has in that film.

“I’m dust, baby,” Cumberbatch said during an interview last year. “I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

“It’s amazing,” Cumberbatch said of being in Infinity War. “It’s ludicrous. It just gets sort of giddy and unreal, to be honest…I mean, just being part of that franchise is a kick, let alone the people I got to have screen time with and the story that I was sort of part of. I mean, it was really extraordinary to do and even more weird and wonderful to see it roll out and get that kind of reception.”

But even with his character’s current status, it sounds like the actor isn’t walking away from the character just yet.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch teased last year. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

What do you think of this Infinity War-themed toy display? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.