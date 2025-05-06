Ironheart’s New Look at Armor Revealed as Robert Downey Jr. Offers Key Endorsement

The latest official look at Dominique Thorne suited up in her advanced armor for the upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart, has been unveiled by Empire magazine, giving fans a glimpse of Riri Williams’ formidable creation. This reveal offers a close-up image of the new suit Riri will don in her solo outing, showcasing a sleek and robust design that builds upon her initial introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Alongside this exciting visual, Thorne has revealed she has received the personal endorsement of Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr. This blessing from the original Iron Man actor carries significant weight, signaling a passing of the torch of sorts and offering a decisive vote of confidence for the MCU’s next armored Avenger as she prepares to step into the spotlight.

“Robert Downey Jr. and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” Thorne remembered. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.” This stamp of approval from Downey Jr. is a symbolic anointment for a character who, in many ways, is set to carry forward the legacy of technological heroism that Iron Man established.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios via Empire

Thorne also elaborated on the fundamental differences between Riri Williams and her predecessor, highlighting Riri’s distinct path to becoming a hero. “She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire,” Thorne explained. Unlike Stark, who had virtually limitless resources, Riri’s genius is often fueled by necessity and her ability to innovate with whatever materials she can find. According to Thorne, Riri’s experiences in Wakanda have also clearly left a lasting mark. After being sought out for her genius and witnessing the advanced technology of the hidden nation, Riri’s potential has only expanded. “What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable,” Thorne teased, hinting at the level of innovation viewers can expect from Riri in the upcoming series.

Everything We Know About Marvel’s Ironheart Series

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart is set to delve deeper into the story of Riri Williams, the brilliant young inventor who audiences first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series will follow Riri as she returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago, where her unique approach to building iron suits and her relentless pursuit of innovation will lead her into a dangerous confrontation that pits advanced technology against dark magic. The official synopsis reveals Riri will become entangled with the enigmatic Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos), a character who, in the comics, gains mystical abilities from a demonic cloak and boots. This central conflict suggests Ironheart will explore uncharted territory for an armor-based hero, forcing Riri to adapt her scientific understanding to face threats that defy conventional explanation.

The series boasts an impressive cast alongside Thorne and Ramos. Lyric Ross (This Is Us) plays Natalie Washington, Riri’s best friend. Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is cast as Joe McGillicuddy, with Manny Montana (Good Girls) as Cousin John, and Anji White as Riri’s mother, Ronnie Williams. Other cast members include Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington, Shea Couleé (reportedly as the villain Slug), Zoe Terakes, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Sonia Denis, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer. In a fun nod to wider MCU continuity, Jim Rash will reprise his role as the MIT Dean he first played in Captain America: Civil War. The series is expected to explore themes of legacy, genius, and the responsibility that comes with power, all while Riri forges her own identity as Ironheart.

Ironheart comes to Disney+ on June 24th.

What are you most excited to see in the Ironheart series? Let us know in the comments!