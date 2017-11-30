Chris Pratt Says That Appearing In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was His Destiny

Seeing Avengers: Infinity War onscreen is something people have been waiting for for quite a while — including one of the film’s many stars.

Chris Pratt, who plays Guardians of the Galaxy member Peter Quill/Star-Lord, recently celebrated the release of the Infinity War trailer on his Instagram account. In the video’s caption, he explains that he feels like appearing in the film was his destiny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I was twelve I won $300 playing bingo and bought a bunch of comic books.” Pratt writes in the caption. “I didn’t know much about comics except I wanted to buy a No. 1, because I knew that it would totally increase in value and one day I would sell it (along with my 86 Topps baseball card full set) for probably hundreds of millions and buy a private island. Anyways, in that stack of comics? ‘The Infinity Gauntlet.’ It had some scary dude named Thanos on the cover with a sweet sparkly michael jackson glove with all these shiny rubies and shit on it. Little did I know…”

Pratt isn’t the only Infinity War cast member to voice their excitement about the trailer. Stars like Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, and even Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, posted various things about the trailer earlier today.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.