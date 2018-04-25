‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Remade With Deadpool Playing Everybody

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer wasn’t exactly lacking in suspense or action, but there was one thing it was definitely missing…Deadpool.

Luckily YouTube user Mightyraccoon! decided to fix that particular issue in the trailer, combining Deadpool’s trademark wit and humor with the final trailer from Avengers: Infinity War. That would be entertaining enough, but imagine if Infinity War was nothing but Deadpools? Crazy right? Well, now it’s a reality.

The trailer features Deadpool’s trademark red face in just about every starring role, including the mad titan himself Thanos, who he objected to “Cable looking like a purple Homer Simpson”, and decided to take the part for himself. The result is amazing, and all the funny lines are voiced by David Near.

Aside from Thanos, other highlights include Deadpool as Doctor Strange, Vision, and Black Panther as he welcomes a Deadpoolified Captain America and Black Widow. Another standout is the Star-Lord and Iron Man scene, which now features multiple Deadpool’s arguing over their plan.

That Thor scene with Groot and Rocket Raccoon takes on a whole other tone when Thor Deadpool raises his hand shouting out for Chimichangas.

Deadpool even makes some changes to Thanos’ narration, telling the superheroes he will end them all except for one favorite of his, which turns out to be Hugh Jackman. Just a bit bias, that’s all.

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on May 18, while Dark Phoenix will land in theaters on February 14, 2019.