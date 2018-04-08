‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What We Learned From New Trailer

The latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War teased some major developments for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, shedding some light on the events that will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest crossover yet.

The new TV spot was loaded with a few epic reveals that you might have noticed, but we’re here to bring them all in one place to see if there’s anything you could have missed. From the gathering of the Avengers and their allies in Wakanda to the reveal of Okoye’s desire for coffee shop chains, there’s a lot to unpack in the new footage from the film.

Let’s start with the biggest one, which you can only spot in the Instagram and Twitter version posted on Marvel’s social media pages: Thanos has more Infinity Stones than we thought.

The footage of Thanos walking through a portal gives a brief glimpse of his Infinity Gauntlet. Previous footage has shown him with just two Stones in the sockets; the purple Power Stone (AKA the Orb) and the blue Space Stone (AKA the Tesseract). But this shot shows that he is also in possession of the red Reality Stone (AKA the Aether) and what appears to be the orange Soul Stone. There’s also questions over whether or not he obtained the Time Stone from Doctor Strange, but since the front of his thumb is not visible it’s difficult to tell in the quick shot.

The Soul Stone has not yet previously appeared ANYWHERE in the MCU, so this is kind of a major reveal. Or, there’s also the possibility that Thanos has already ripped the Mind Stone from the Vision’s head, and it’s just glowing a bit more orange than usual. The Mind Stone as we know it seems too small for that large socket on the back of the hand, which is where it’s thought to be placed in the film.

Who knows what Marvel is doing, they have no problems tricking audiences with deceptive preview and trailer footage. Shots from Thor: Ragnarok‘s climactic battle featured the God of Thunder with both eyes, and even merchandise from Avengers: Infinity War shows him without his eye patch.

Perhaps they’re messing with the eagle eyed fans who happened to notice those four Infinity Stones in his gauntlet.

Bucky and Steve reunited.

Previous trailers showed both characters in Wakanda for the battle against Thanos and the Outriders. But now we get to see the fateful reunion between Captain America and Bucky Barnes.

Bucky was placed in hibernation after the events of Civil War, with T’Challa putting some of Wakanda’s greatest minds in charge of braking Hydra’s programming so he cannot be used as a tool for assassinations again.

In the post-credits scene for Black Panther, we see that Shuri has removed his conditioning, and that he has come to be known as White Wolf among the population. And now we get to see the two reunite under some dire circumstances. Despite the looming threat of Thanos, they still give each other warm greetings with smiles on their faces.

Wakanda’s open borders.

We also get to hear one of Wakanda’s war cries as the armies of Thanos prepare to break through the nation’s shields. We’ve already figured out what the chant means, and you can read all about it over here.

As our own Nicole Drum wrote:

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wakanda is a fictional African nation, the language spoken in it is not. Spoken Wakandan is, in reality, isiXhosa, a Buntu language that is one of the 11 official languages of South Africa and one of the 16 languages of Zimbabwe. Depending upon which translator you use, “yibambe” is either a stand-alone word or part of a couple of phrases — which include “yibambe icimile” and “yibambe amandala” — and means “hold off” or “hold fast”.

The source of humor in the clip comes from Danai Gurira’s Okoye, who tells T’Challa this war is not what she pictured when the king announced Wakanda’s open borders. She clarifies that she pictured the country hosting the Olympic Games or possibly opening up a Starbucks.

This joke just goes to show that Marvel Studios is the next evolution of Marvel Comics, which always served to show “the world outside your window.” It’s not a fun easter egg or anything more than an anecdote, but it does further illustrate how Marvel movies attempt to remain contemporary.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

