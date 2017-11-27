‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Tease Trailer Release

The Avengers: Infinity War marketing train is finally pulling out of the station, and that means the trailer is finally going to be released.

The official Facebook account of Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted a simple photo of jovial numbers three. This seems to b a tease that there are only three days until the Avengers: Infinity War trailer officially arrives, which would make Wednesday release day.

Then again, perhaps their referring December 3rd? Fans will have to wait and see.

The tease follows the debut of a Marvel Cinematic Universe cover feature in Vanity Fair magazine that came with four covers and several new photos.

Some fans managed to get an unofficial sneak peek at Avengers: Infinity War yesterday when footage from the film leaked online. The rest will have to wait for the trailer, though that wait shouldn’t be too much longer.

Joe Russo was noncommittal when ComicBook.com asked him about the trailer at D23 earlier this year.

“You know, all I can say is that when the footage comes out we want it to be exactly right,” Russo said, as seen in the video above. “So we are taking our time and working on that footage because, as you can imagine, the levels of visual effects in these movies are unprecedented and there are certain things in this footage at Comic-Con that works specifically for a Comic-Con audience. But when we go wide, to a wide audience, we have to make sure that footage works for a wide audience.

“So we’re hard at work on that right now,” Russo continued. “I’m not going to give a timeline on it because I want to surprise people but, you know, hopefully, they’re patient with us.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3in 2020.