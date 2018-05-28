‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Puts All the Trailer Scenes in Order

Avengers: Infinity War fan worship has gone from “Road to Infinity War” retrospective videos to finding ways to create the best “In Memoriam” tributes and supercut mixes using what footage there is before the Blu-ray drops. In this case, one fan has used the knowledge of what actually happens in Infinity War to go back an cut all of the trailer footage into proper sequential order. Check that out above!

As you can see, this supercut teaches us a very important lesson: there’s a reason that trailers are so carefully edit and pieced together, and trying to straighten out those remixed versions of a movie’s events only results in a lot of noise and nonsense.

That’s about all there is to say about the video above (via YouTuber trashONLY): it’s nonsensical nonsense a lot of the time. The concept works better when we get longer scenes or sequences (like Thor meeting the Guardians), but when it tries to stitch together scenes from the various trailers, it quickly devolves into schizophrenic jumps that are like trying to watch a badly scratched Blu-ray. The mismatch between the visuals and the audio portions (typical of trailers) makes things especially disorienting when presented as sequential movie scenes. Some footage was actually pulled from phone videos of footage on TV, rather than from official footage itself – those portions just look like cheap bootlegs in an amateur video.

If there’s major insight from this video, it’s probably that Marvel Studios released a LOT more promotional footage for Avengers: Infinity War than fans probably realized. This video alone is ten minutes long, and the footage includes all the trailers, featurettes, clips promoted on various TV shows, and even a bootleg of the original Comic-Con first look from years back. A lot of fans made a point to see as little as possible before heading in to see Infinity War, and this video is reason for them to celebrate that discipline, because there was definitely a lot to bee seen, for those looking.

At the same time, while Marvel had to a lot of footage to promote Infinity War, it’s equally impressive to see how many of the film’s biggest secrets were actually preserved throughout the marketing campaign. Footage was clearly edited to remove all kinds of spoilery details (like the number of stones in the Infinity Gauntlet), while footage was also added to cover up things, such as the now-infamous shot of all hose Avengers running together through the jungle of Wakanda.

Now that Avengers: Infinity Wars‘s digital release date has offiically been set, fans will soon have a lot more of footage to work with in their tribute videos, which will likely continuing flooding the Internet until Avengers 4 hits theaters next year. Meanwhile, Infinity War will soon hit that $2 Billion-dollar mark, officially setting the new standard for blockbuster franchise universe films.

