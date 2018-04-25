Black Order Invades Wakanda in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot

With just a day to go before Avengers: Infinity War starts playing in theaters worldwide, Marvel Studios has begun pulling back the curtain on the film with new, revealing TV spots.

The latest spot shows members of the Black Order, the children of Thanos, as they lead an army of Outriders in an invasion of Wakanda. Check it out in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we don’t know much about the plot of Avengers: Infinity War at this point, we’ve been able to piece together some of the events. If you’re trying to go into the movie with as few spoilers as possible, well, why the heck did you click on this article anyways?! This is your last chance to back out now…

It looks like Thanos sends the Black Order to Earth to retrieve the Stones, with Ebony Maw attempting to secure the Time Stone from Doctor Strange while Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight try their hands at capturing Vision’s Mind Stone.

Based on what we see, it doesn’t look like the latter group is successful as Vision retreats to Wakanda with the help of Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon.

That would lead to Proxima Midnight joining with Cull Obsidian, who we have yet to get a great look of in the released footage… until now.

New information has been released about the actors voicing the Black Order in the film, including critically acclaimed actor Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight. Tom Vaughan Lawlor will be playing Ebony Maw and Michael Shaw will be playing Corvus Glaive. There’s no word yet on who will be playing Cull Obsidian in the film.

Marvel Studios previously released an extended fight scene featuring members of the Black Order, showing that they will be prominent villains in the film alongside their “father” Thanos. While the Mad Titan will ultimately take center stage, his minions will definitely make their presence felt in the fight against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

We’ll learn more about these characters tomorrow when Avengers: Infinity War finally premieres in theaters.

Are you excited to see these Marvel villains make their debuts on the big screen? Be sure to let us know what you think about the Black Order in the comments section!