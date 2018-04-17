New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Teases Noblest Ending In History

When Marvel teases an ending, it doesn’t play around, and Infinity War’s could be one of the all-time greats.

At least that’s what the newest trailer suggests anyway. In the new footage of the anticipated superhero epic, Wakanda’s defenders are lined up in front of the city ready to take on Thanos, his Black Order, and an army of Outriders. Captain America is shown first, but then the trailer snaps over to Okoye (with M’Baku’s shoulder visible next to her”.

When the narration teases the end is near, Okoye says “and it will be the noblest ending in history.” Okoye’s not exactly someone given to hyperbole, so odds are she means it. Even if she’s lying, you tell her that. Go on, we dare you.

Yeah, we thought so. Still, sacrificing yourself for a worthy cause would be considered noble, and that definitely fits with other teases from Marvel about not everyone making out of this alive. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

You can check out the new footage in the video above.

Fans will be excited to see Black Panther breakout stars like Okoye, Shuri, and M’Baku showing up in Infinity ar, as well as T’Challa of course. Wakanda will have a huge part to play in the film, acting as humanity’s best shot at stopping Thanos’ rampage dead in his tracks. Even with all of their technology and firepower though, they could still fall to Thanos, and that’s a frightening thought.

Infinity War and Avengers 4 are in many ways a climactic ending for the MCU, at least as we know it, and that is something that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is excited about exploring. Feige says Avengers 4 will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale. There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

