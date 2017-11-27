‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Four Vanity Fair Covers

The Avengers have assembled on four new covers to Vanity Fair magazine.

The four covers divide the Marvel characters up into seemingly random groups. One has Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) with Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the newly blonde Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who seems to have regained his eye and hammer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second cover shows Captain America (Chris Evans), shield and star still intact, standing alongside the Vision (Paul Bettany), Hawkeye (Jeremey Renner), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

The third cover features Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (T’Challa), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Ant-Man.

The final cover includes Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7012]

These covers seem likely to be the result of the big, secret get together that so many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe attending in October. Take a look at the covers in the gallery.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.