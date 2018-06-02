Paul Bettany Liked SPOILER’s Death in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Paul Bettany is doing a lot of dying in movies this summer, but there’s one death that holds a special place in his heart.

Speaking to GQ, Bettany agreed with the note that he technically dies three times in movies this summer, saying “Yes, I did. That’s my thing.”

When asked which one was his favorite, he just his “super weird” Avengers: Infinity War character, Vision.

“I think that being murdered by the love of your life [Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen] because you’re asking them to is pretty moving stuff that they wrote for us,” Bettany noted.

This is especially true since the Avengers spent the better part of Avengers: Infinity War trying to find a way to avoid having to kill Vision by destroying the Mind Stone, thus keeping out of Thanos’ hands. Shuri seemed up to the task and was in the process of removing the stone when the Black Order arrived in Wakanda and then all bets were off. Vision was forced to join the fight Scarlet Witch was forced to destroy the Mind Stone while also holding off Thanos. Ultimately, this all proved fruitless since Thanos was able to use the Time Stone to rewind time and take the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead with his hand.

