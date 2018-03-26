‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Paul Bettany Says Thanos Is ‘Such A D—‘

The Vision has a very distinct opinion of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Paul Bettany revealed his character’s perspective of the Mad Titan when ComicBook.com visited the set of Avengers: Infinity War in June of 2017, saying the Vision thinks Thanos is “such a d—.” It’s not an unjustified perspective, though, seeing as the villain is trying to pluck the Mind Stone, and therefore life, out of the Vision.

“He’s not a good guy,” Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen said. “We don’t necessarily want to be his friend. You don’t want to be his friend.”

“You don’t want to be his friend,” Bettany said of Thanos. “But you can admire… He has an ambitious goal.

“Yes, he sets his goals very high,” Olsen added. “I think [Josh] Brolin is doing a really cool job creating an interesting villain because he doesn’t really come across… he seems he’s defending it quite well.”

When it comes down to it, though, Bettany goes back to his original statement. “He is, like I said, I think he’s a real dick,” Bettany said. “I just found out what it means to be human and now this Thanos guy… Yeah, I don’t know. I think for everybody the stakes are so high…”

“As bad as bad can be,” Olsen added, with Bettany repeating the phrase in affirmation.

