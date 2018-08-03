‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals When Rhodey & Vision Made Amends

War Machine and Vision had a bit of a falling out in Captain America: Civil War but made up off-screen ahead of Avengers: Infinity War according to the film’s commentary track.

With James Rhodes and Vision coming face to face almost half way through Avengers: Infinity War, the tension was surprisingly light for a pair of characters with such a history. When the Avengers were torn apart in Civil War, Vision accidentally sent a laser beam through Rhodey’s War Machine suit, sending him plummeting back to Earth and leaving him paralyzed.

“Rhodey is once removed from that conflict,” co-director Joe Russo said. “He is also an extremely heroic character, a military man and understands that his sacrifice needs to be put aside for the greater good of the universe.”

“He’s a pragmatist,” screenwriter Stephen McFeely chimed in.

Fellow Infinity War screenwriter Christopher Markus was quick to point out the history quite bluntly.” And I might add, Vision shot his suit which broke his back,” Markus said.

Joe Russo, however, revealed the truth of the matter regarding Vision and Rhodey’s relationship. “But off camera, since Civil War, he and Vision obviously have been working together until Vision went off the grid and disappeared,” Joe Russo said. “So they must have made amends.”

Plus, with the film being so fast-paced and taking place in just two days, there wasn’t much room for conversation which did not directly correlate to the film’s narrative.

“Nobody gets to rest in this film. They literally get Strange, Tony, Banner and Wong get about two minutes of exposition out before the story comes to them,” said Joe Russo. “And now they’re in motion. Inciting incidents happened and characters are in motion. And you’ll watch each sequence, as we introduce characters, each one has his own inciting incident that sets them off on the path towards Thanos.”

“I’m not sure exactly what the amount of elapsed time in this movie is,” McFeely added “It can’t me more than, maybe, two days.”

“Yeah, at most,” replied Russo.

The Russo brothers made a lot of changes to the movie’s script before finally settling on what fans know and love. Some characters were moved around, like Thor and Captain America, while other characters had entire plot lines cut out like the situation between Rhodey and Vision.

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War now on digital HD, and it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.