‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Wins Best Action Movie at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

It’s a big night for Marvel Studios at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were recognized for their action-packed prowess.

The People’s Choice Award for Action Movie of 2018 was given to Avengers: Infinity War, beating out Black Panther, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Ocean’s 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War is but one of many Marvel award winners this year; with Danai Gurira taking home the Action Star award, Chadwick Boseman taking home the Male Movie Star award, and Scarlett Johansson winning the Female Movie Star award.

Of course, with Marvel Studios dominating at the box office, many of these faces will likely be cleaning up again at next year’s awards, as Avengers 4 will be premiering in theaters in just a few months.

The upcoming sequel to Infinity War will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go up against Thanos once again, who has proven to be the toughest and fiercest villain the Avengers have ever faced.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about Thanos’ importance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and why he’s vital to the future of the franchise.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

So how do the Avengers have any hope of defeating the Mad Titan? The movies’ co-writer Christopher Markus offered a small hint in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Markus said. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.