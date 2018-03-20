‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Sebastian Stan Reveals Who The Winter Soldier Spends The Majority Of His Screen Time With

Serving as the culmination of each chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War will bring together heroes from every film to square off against Thanos in a massive battle. As evidenced by trailers for the film, we can expect to see new connections and alliances forged between surprising characters, while other characters spend more time with allies they have deep relationships with. According to Sebastian Stan, we can expect to see Winter Soldier spend much of his time with Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon.

“It’s a lot of people. You stay in your lane and try not to bump into anybody,” Stan shared with Entertainment Tonight of the massive amount of heroes featured in the film. “I’m sure there are a lot of parallels between real life and the relationships that are in the movie. People get to know each other for the first time and scope each other out, I guess. I don’t really know what I’m talking about because I have not read a script. I haven’t met even half the people in this cast yet. I’ve done a majority of my screen time with my friend Anthony Mackie who couldn’t be here because he had to have one of those Cuban cigars for all the effort that he’s making on wires.”

Bucky Barnes and Falcon have had an interesting relationship, first colliding as enemies in Captain America: The Winter Soldier before becoming reluctant allies in Captain America: Civil War. Infinity War is sure to escalate their relationship to new levels, with Mackie himself teasing his interest in seeing a spinoff film featuring the two characters.

“Sebastian is a damn good actor and he’s a damn good friend, so I think our relationship — really, it’s the three of us, he, [Captain America actor Chris Evans] and I – our relationship kind of works really well because there’s a mutual respect,” Mackie shared with Entertainment Tonight. “So a spinoff would be great, but it would be like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours, that would be our spinoff. It would end up with us beating the crap out of each other three or four times, I know it.”

Stan confirmed he’d also be interested in seeing these two characters explored in much more comedic ways.

“To me it’s like Martin Brest film classic Midnight Run, it’s really just sort of in my head like 48 hours, or a buddy comedy from the ’80s or the ’90s,” Stan said. “That’s how I see it.”

Fans will see Bucky and Falcon together when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

[H/T YouTube, Entertainment Tonight]