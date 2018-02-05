‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Want To Believe Wolverine Scarred Thanos

The Disney and Fox deal is far from complete but Marvel fans are already hoping to see Wolverine in the Avengers: Infinity War film.

Thanos and Wolverine have gone head to head on the pages of Marvel Comics, which may be what prompted the fans to speculate the X-Men character’s involvement in the massive Marvel Studios ensemble flick. Well, it’s either that, or simply wishful thinking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet below, however, from @PursueNews24 which pairs a panel from Marvel Comics with Thanos’ scratched face, below.

“In a perfect world,” Pursue News writes, “Wolverine fought Thanos and left him with a scar to be remembered.” This user seems to understand that Wolverine can’t legally appear in an Avengers movie just yet, so they’re lumped into the wishful thinking category.

@Ivimey, however, might have a different belief.

Thanos with claw mark scars lookin’ like he just fought Wolverine to destroy the Fox cinematic universe and now’s he’s coming for the MCU. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/QEEZAmbWut — Andrew Ivimey (@Ivimey) February 5, 2018

“Thanos with claw mark scars lookin’ like he just fought Wolverine to destroy the Fox cinematic universe and now he’s coming for the [Marvel Cinematic Universe],” Andrew Ivimey writes. It’s a fun theory, considering something may have to be done about the current X-Men universe being produced by Fox, unless Disney chooses to recast, reboot, and ignore everything established since the first X-Men movie in 2000.

Then, there’s @JediPierre who is genuinely curious about the tease at the end of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

Wait, is that Wolverine’s claw mark on Thanos face? — Patrick (@JediPierre) February 5, 2018

“Wait, is that Wolverine’s claw mark on Thanos’ face?” Patrick writes. No, Patrick, it isn’t. Maybe one day, though.

@iGabrielleBD got a little animated in her conclusions. “Them b—-es saying Thanos maybe go scars from either Black Panther of Cap’s new gear,” Gab writes. “But that’s just Thanos’ ugly a– face!!! Or it’s Wolverine all along! Ok.”

them bitches saying Thanos maybe got scars from either Black Panther or Cap’s new gear but THAT’S JUST THANOS’ UGLY ASS FACE!!! orrr IT’S WOLVERINE ALL ALONG!! OK. pic.twitter.com/zA3s41XWCW — gab ⚡️ (@iGabrielleBC) February 5, 2018

As much fun as speculation and wishful thinking may be, it’s probably not going to be Wolverine leaving any scratches on Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The fan-favorite X-Men character will likely be recast following the deal between Disney and Fox before ultimately being rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, fans still have plenty of reasons to look forward to Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2018.