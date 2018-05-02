‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Fans Asking “Where Did Wong Go?”

Avengers: Infinity War featured more Marvel Cinematic Universe characters than ever before — but fans can’t stop talking about one character’s departure.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below!

The first act of the film saw Earth’s heroes beginning to assemble against Thanos (Josh Brolin), after Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) crashed into the Sanctum Sanctorum warning of Thanos’ arrival. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) offered to help protect the Time Stone, and enlisted Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to help as well.

The quartet were quickly attacked by Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), who decided to destroy a lot of New York to get the Time Stone. A fight broke out, sending a kidnapped Doctor Strange and Iron Man up into space — and motivating Wong to essentially stay home. Wong explained to Bruce that he needed to protect the now-unguarded Sanctum, before vanishing for the remainder of the movie.

While Wong’s reasoning certainly makes sense, fans have had a lot of fun joking about his absence from the remaining two-thirds of Infinity War. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

@mirrgotti

Dr. Strange: “I’m going to fight Thanos, are you going to come?”



Wong: pic.twitter.com/KDzqB1eTG7 — Namir Jones? (@mirrgotti) May 1, 2018

@prodigalkev

Wong heading back to the sanctum knowing damn well Thanos ain’t gon be there #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/t7JpkEHqCu — K No (@prodigalkev) May 1, 2018

@imherebrother

For real though how come Wong got his own poster for IW but as soon as Strange was gone he dipped and was like “nah fam gotta make sure my building stays good be safe now bye” and Loki SACRIFICED HIMSELF BASICALLY AND TRIED TO KILL THANOS BY HIMSELF AND DIDNT GET A DAMN POSTER — Anissa ☀️ (@imherebrother) May 1, 2018

@yourodeahammer

bruce banner: thanos is coming where are you going??



wong: g2g lol bye pic.twitter.com/glGj4lLUo9 — *IW SPOILERS* skylar montgomery (@yourodeahammer) May 1, 2018

@12_Tlogan

Wong once Thanos showed up pic.twitter.com/aykLx8YSsx — Tom-Dom? (@12_Tlogan) May 1, 2018

@Maniklite

Wong watching Wakanda getting destroyed from the safety of the sanctum pic.twitter.com/S5cuo2eVLt — Thanos fan account (@Maniklite) May 1, 2018

@MessiahofMemes

pretty cool of Wong to bail when Thanos came so he could be 100% for Tony’s wedding — I am Steve Rogers (@MessiahofMemes) April 30, 2018

@justtkhi

@MatthewACherry

When someone asks me to go out somewhere I don’t wanna go I’m gonna hit them with “The Santcum is unguarded” and delete the conversation history like Wong would. pic.twitter.com/XNvla24Eqn — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2018

@AlexTheNewton