‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Fans Asking “Where Did Wong Go?”

Avengers: Infinity War featured more Marvel Cinematic Universe characters than ever before — but fans can’t stop talking about one character’s departure.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below!

The first act of the film saw Earth’s heroes beginning to assemble against Thanos (Josh Brolin), after Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) crashed into the Sanctum Sanctorum warning of Thanos’ arrival. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) offered to help protect the Time Stone, and enlisted Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to help as well.

The quartet were quickly attacked by Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), who decided to destroy a lot of New York to get the Time Stone. A fight broke out, sending a kidnapped Doctor Strange and Iron Man up into space — and motivating Wong to essentially stay home. Wong explained to Bruce that he needed to protect the now-unguarded Sanctum, before vanishing for the remainder of the movie.

While Wong’s reasoning certainly makes sense, fans have had a lot of fun joking about his absence from the remaining two-thirds of Infinity War. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

