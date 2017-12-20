‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan Joke Around on Set

The long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Infinity War revealed an intense challenge for the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but just because things look grim for the good guys doesn’t mean that two of the movie’s stars weren’t having fun behind the scenes.

Zoe Saldana took to Instagram to share a look at herself and costar Karen Gillan goofing around on set while in full makeup as their characters, Gamora and Nebula. In one post on her account, Saldana pretended to have a thick accent while getting a few touchups to her elaborate green makeup joking that “Gamora got it going on Bossa Nova style.”

Saldana kept the accent up when bringing Gillan in on the shenanigans, sharing as part of her Instagram story (via Daily Mail) that Gamora and Nebula do not hate each other. Gillan even got in on the action with her, agreeing that Nebula and Gamora are twins.

While they aren’t exactly twins, Thanos’ adopted daughters did appear to have a closer relationship at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In the film, the pair engaged in an epic fight on Ego’s planet where Nebula found Gamora. While the fight started with Nebula wanting to make Gamora suffer it ended with the two women coming to an understanding as they realized they were both victims of Thanos’ cruelty. The fight, epic as it was, contained a lot of heavy stunts and Gillan recently revealed that there was one stunt that she wasn’t able to do even with Saldana’s coaching.

“Well, my friends describe me as four strings of spaghetti,” Gillan said in a recent interview with CinemaBlend. “I remember it was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there was this one stunt that was absolutely terrifying. And they just sprung it on us out of nowhere. It was me and Zoe Saldana, and Zoe Saldana is kickass. And I kick ass in a cerebral way. And she was like ‘Ok, this is what we need to do. You need to jump off this rock, and avoid the metal plate that you’ll be swinging towards.’ And I was like ‘Nope!’”

Fans will be able to see both Saldana and Gillan as Gamora and Nebula Avengers: Infinity War when it opens in theaters May 2, 2018.

