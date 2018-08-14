‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Complexity of Thanos Featurette Released

Today, Avengers: Infinity War releases on Blu-ray and Marvel has released online a featurette diving into the complexity of the villain Thanos played by Josh Brolin.

“Thanos is a very complex character,” Brolin says in the video. “What he’s doing, from his point of view, is a very positive thing.”

Producer Louis D’Esposito describes Thanos as “basically an eco-terrorist and he wants to eliminate 50 percent of the universe to save the other 50 percent.”

“We wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life,” director Anthony Russo says. “There’s not a lot of actors who can give you both of those things. Josh Brolin brings a reality to the character.”

Even before Avengers: Infinity War opened in theaters, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were discussing how powerful and complex Brolin’s depiction of Thanos was going to be, as well as how much work went into bringing the Mad Titan to life.

“I think Thanos is a marvel,” Joe Russo told IndieWire. “It really reflects every level of nuance in Josh Brolin’s performance. You’re watching Josh as a giant, purple alien, and you’re seeing all of his movement, all of his facial expressions, on the most subtle level. I don’t know that we’ve seen that level of photo-real performance capture before. Maybe in the Apes films, but this is really groundbreaking.”

Anthony Russo added, “Even though he’s despicable on so many levels, there’s a part of Thanos that is very empathetic. He has a very complex inner life, and he’s not all bad. Josh is a performer who’s capable of delivering that kind of complexity, where you have that level of violence in him, but at the same time you have that level of sensitivity.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.