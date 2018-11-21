The ‘Avengers’ Iron Spider S.H. Figuarts Figure is About to Be 70% Off

Buckle up Marvel fans, because the price on the Avengers: Infinity War Spider-Man / Iron Spider and Tamashii Stage SH Figuarts Action Figure is about to drop by an insane 70%! UPDATE: We’ve been told that the price has changed to $52.99 at the last minute. Not great, but still around $40 less than usual. The original story follows:

Entertainment Earth is giving us an hour lead time to let you know that it will be on sale right here starting at 2pm EST today, November 21st for only $25.99 with free shipping. It probably won’t last longer than five minutes – if that. To put things into perspective, Amazon is selling the figure for $87.95 with $15.95 shipping. Yeah, you’ll need to be fast on this one.

Keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is also offering Comicbook readers 10% off their order of $100 or more on in-stock merchandise until December 22nd when you use the code “SAVE10CB” at checkout. If you want to take advantage of that deal, check out their Pre-Black Friday sale, daily deals, and bestselling in-stock items while you wait for the Iron Spider deal to go live. The official description for the figure is available below.

“From Avengers: Infinity War comes the Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider and Tamashii Stage SH Figuarts Action Figure. The Iron Spider figure features Spider-Man in his suit with a bright gold spider mark upon his chest! This figure has a flexible body with amazing posability, capable of replicated many of Spider-Man’s signature poses. The figure includes 4x left and 4x right Interchangeable hand parts, 3x spider web effect parts, and 3x types of eye parts are included. This figure also comes with an originally designed Tamashii Stage in a clear red color with the Avengers: Infinity War logo. Measures about 5 1/2-inches tall.”

