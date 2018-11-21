New ‘Avengers’ BTS Photo of Jeremy Renner Revealed

Heidi Moneymaker has served as Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double on a number of films, often giving her an up close and personal view of the biggest action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself from her time on Marvel’s The Avengers alongside Jeremy Renner.

The performer added the caption, “I’ll give you a dollar if you can guess what [Jeremy Renner] and I were thinking about at this moment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Renner retweeted the image, adding, “Dude, that was steamy hot fight in Ohio !! Miss you Money!”

Fans last saw Renner’s Hawkeye in Captain America: Civil War, with the Avenger sitting out the battle in Avengers: Infinity War due to being put under house arrest for his criminal activities in the previous MCU film. His absence in that film and the actor’s teases about filming Avengers 4 will likely result in the character being a key component of the upcoming adventure, hopefully satiating fans’ desires to see the archer in action.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige all but confirmed how big a role Hawkeye will play in the new film following the outcry from fans disappointed the Avenger wasn’t in Infinity War.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige shared with io9 earlier this year. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 will be landing in theaters on May 3, 2019.