Photo of ‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner’s Two Broken Arms Resurfaces

Avengers 4 star Jeremy Renner recently broke both arms on the set of Tag, and the photo showing the aftermath has made its way back online.

Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel films, has a new movie just about to hit theaters. The film is called Tag, where Renner and his friends continue to play the longest game of tag ever, and Renner has yet to be tagged in it. Unfortunately, one of those sequences resulted in two broken arms, requiring the actor to wear a cast on each arm and somehow continue to film.

"Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough."

In the film, Renner has to utilize some creative evasion techniques to avoid getting tagged, but one of those went awry thanks to some faulty rigging.

“I broke along with it and fell on the ground and broke my arms,” Renner told EW. Renner didn’t realize the extent of the injury right away though. “Then I realized, I think something’s wrong, so I went to the hospital, and they said it was broken, so I got them wrapped up and then I went back to work and did everything I could do to continue on as we did.”

He continued to film for the rest of the shoot, with CGI filling in whatever he couldn’t do. Luckily that was only needed for the scene in which he hurt himself in the first place.

“I couldn’t rotate my hands, but I could move my arms up and down kind of like a robot, but I would do anything that didn’t hurt essentially,” Renner said. “The first week was a little rough just because of the swelling, but the swelling went down after the first week. I would take the splints off as often as I could so I didn’t stay in this sort of like arm bent position, stiffened, so I was working through therapy and all sorts of stuff throughout the whole picture but I just limited what I could do with my hand.”

He didn’t have any downtime to get back to 100% either as Avengers 4 filmed directly after Tag. That meant having to shoot a bow and arrow with two arms that really needed to be chilling out on pillows and not fighting Thanos.

Renner seems to have made it work for Avengers 4, so when you see him with his trademark bow you can appreciate the effort just a bit more.

