‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Josh Brolin Introduces New Baby Daughter

Josh Brolin snapped half the world out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, but in the real world he’s got a much softer side, and just introduced the world to his adorable baby girl.

Yesterday Kathryn and Josh Brolin welcomed their little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean) into the world, and Brolin is quite the proud dad. He posted a video of her at the hospital wrapped in her blanket and the most precious smile comes across her face while she’s sleeping. Yeah, prepare to have your heart turn to a puddle.

You can check out the video and the post below.

“Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. ❤️❤️🍼🏋🏻‍♀️🍀 #beanlove #dogtown @kathrynbrolin”

Brolin will reprise his role as Thanos in the upcoming and much-anticipated Avengers 4, where fans will finally find out what happens to all of those heroes that he simply thought out of existence. Heroes like Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Drax, and more faded away, including Doctor Strange, who despite needing to protect the Time Stone at all costs gave it up to Thanos, saying it was the only way.

We’ll get some clarity on that statement in Avengers 4, and for the ones lost in the last film, we hope he was right.

Brolin also brought Cable to the big screen earlier this year in Deadpool 2, alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Zazie Beetz, who brought fan favorite luck assassin Domino to the screen as well. Brolin will return as Cable in the often-discussed but still rather mysterious X-Force movie, though technically fans saw X-Force’s beginning in Deadpool 2. Granted, we’re pretty sure this new team is going to fare much better than the previous team did, but with Deadpool guess you never really know.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.